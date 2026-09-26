Liverpool forward Alexander Isak reveals gruesome bloody toe following Sweden's fierce clash against Romania

Isak was the picture of mixed emotions as he navigated the mixed zone following Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania. While the striker sported a satisfied smile after contributing to a vital win, he was visibly limping and drew attention to a rather gruesome sight on his right foot. The Liverpool forward had been subjected to a fierce stamping incident during the second half, which left his toe covered in blood and forced him to grimace in pain for a significant portion of the match's closing stages.

Addressing the reporters who gathered to check on his condition, the 27-year-old gestured toward the injury to confirm the severity of the blow. The striker was remarkably calm despite the physical evidence of the clash, explaining that the pain was intense but manageable once the initial shock subsided. "You can see it...," he noted while looking down at his bloodied toe, as cited by Aftonbladet. "It was a real stamp. Those of you who have played might know that it takes a few minutes before it lets go, but it was okay."