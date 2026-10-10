Double blow for Liverpool! Alexander Isak & Cody Gakpo OUT of Man City clash as Andoni Iraola provides worrying injury update

The Reds will face Enzo Maresca's table-toppers without two of their most potent attacking weapons. Both Isak and Gakpo picked up respective issues while representing their countries during the recent international break.

Gakpo was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands camp following a heavy challenge that left him with an ankle problem. Meanwhile, Isak sustained a thigh injury on duty with Sweden, stripping Liverpool of a forward who has already netted four times in five league appearances this term.

This double blow robs Iraola of significant firepower. Together, the pair have been instrumental to Liverpool's unbeaten league start, with Gakpo contributing two goals and four assists across all competitions so far this season.



