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Liverpool abandon Ismaila Sarr move after Crystal Palace refuse £50m bid as Senegal forward's Anfield switch falls through
Palace stand firm on Sarr valuation
Liverpool’s search for further attacking depth has hit a significant roadblock following the collapse of negotiations for Crystal Palace forward Sarr, according to Transfer news specialist Sacha Tavolieri.
The Merseyside giants had identified the former Watford man as a key target to bolster their front line, but those ambitions have been thwarted by the Eagles' refusal to compromise on their asking price.
The hierarchy at Selhurst Park, has proven to be a difficult negotiator once again this summer. Having already dealt with interest in other key stars, the club made it clear that they were not prepared to lose Sarr unless their specific financial demands were met in full. Reports indicate that the deal to Liverpool is now getting cold.
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Anfield interest ends in frustration
Liverpool have long been admirers of the Senegalese international, dating back to his time in the Championship and his previous spell in the Premier League. The Reds viewed him as a versatile option who could provide high-quality cover and competition across the front three. However, with the deadline approaching, the decision has been made to abandon the pursuit rather than overpay for a player Palace are desperate to keep.
The collapse of the move is a blow for Andoni Iraola, who is eager to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited this summer. Sources suggest that the parties inside the deal have already moved on, with the player expected to remain in Selhurst Park.
Focus shifts to alternative targets
With the Sarr deal now dead in the water, Liverpool must quickly pivot to other options if they are to strengthen their squad before the window slams shut. The recruitment team at Anfield is known for having a list of secondary targets, and scouts have been working overtime to identify players with similar profiles to the Senegal star.
The situation at Crystal Palace also remains intriguing, as the club continues to fight off interest for their best talent. By keeping Sarr, Pierre Sage ensures he retains a potent attacking weapon for the upcoming campaign.
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What next for Sarr
For the player, the failed move represents a missed opportunity to test himself at the highest level of European competition. Sarr had been open to the move to Anfield, but he has remained professional throughout the saga. He will now be expected to lead the line for Palace as they look to build on their strong finish to the previous season. Sarr will now turn his attention to helping his Eagles teammates bounce back from their recent 4-1 defeat to Manchester City when Crystal Palace travel to Fulham next Saturday.
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