'Trying to buy the league again!' - Liverpool's £79m Hugo Ekitike deal leaves rival fans FUMING as Reds' summer spending spree closes in on £300m mark

Rival fans have accused Liverpool of 'trying to buy the league' as the Reds are close to sealing a huge £79 million ($106m) move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike. The Premier League champions had already spent more than £200m ($270m) on transfers this summer and are now on the verge of securing the signature of Ekitike ahead of rivals Newcastle.