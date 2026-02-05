Highly-rated Lionesses prospect Keira Barry leaves Man Utd for NWSL side Bay FC and reunites with former England coach

Barry's move was confirmed on Wednesday, after the academy graduate was recalled from her loan spell at Sunderland, in the WSL 2, in December. That was the second temporary switch for the England youth international since she signed her first professional contract with Man Utd ahead of the 2023-24 season, as the young forward was also part of the Crystal Palace side which won promotion as second-tier champions in 2024. First-team opportunities in Manchester, however, have been hard to come by, something Barry will hope changes with this move, having signed a four-year deal with Bay FC.

"When the opportunity to join Bay FC came up, it felt like the right move straight away,” Barry said upon the announcement of the transfer. "After speaking with Emma and meeting [sporting director] Matt Potter and the staff, it was clear that the club’s values, ambition and people aligned with what I’m looking for at this stage of my career. I’m excited for the challenge of playing in a new league, testing myself against top players and experiencing life in the U.S. I believe this is the perfect environment to continue pushing my game forward and I’m looking forward to showing Bay FC fans what I can bring."