'We've got our body armour on!' - Lionesses star Millie Bright jokes about watching England men's Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands with Dutch boss Sarina Wiegman

EnglandMillie BrightWomen's footballNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean ChampionshipSarina WiegmanEngland

England women's star Millie Bright says her team-mates are ready for the worst when they watch the men's team face Netherlands with Sarina Wiegman.

  • Lionesses to watch men's team in action
  • Three Lions face coach Wiegman's home nation
  • Bright joked players will wear body armour
