Lionesses icon Mary Earps sends out message to fans after being booed on miserable return to Man Utd with PSG in Champions League

Earps' return to Old Trafford came amidst the ongoing reaction to the contents of her recently released autobiography. Along with the revelations around her relationship with her Lionesses replacement Hannah Hampton, the 32-year-old also expressed her displeasure with how her tenure at United came to an end.

It's likely the furore contributed to her reception at the Theatre of Dreams. While Earps was applauded by the fans that came to watch the two teams warm up, she was jeered by a section of the Old Trafford faithful throughout. The majority of the crowd counteracted with cheers, with the keeper receiving applause as she left the pitch after her side's third defeat in the Champions League this season.

Earps twice had to pick the ball out of her own net, with Melvine Malard opening the scoring and Fridolina Rolfo bagging the winner on the hour mark.

Despite the mixed return to her former employers, the former Lionesses hero still put out an upbeat message on her personal Instagram account. She posted: "Not the result we wanted but it was truly special to be back at Old Trafford last night. Thank you for the warm welcome back, it meant more than you know. Good luck for the rest of the season."