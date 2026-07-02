Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Lucy Bronze Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Lucy Bronze is staying! Lionesses star renews expiring Chelsea contract as wait for news on Hannah Hampton & Aggie Beever-Jones continues

L. Bronze
Chelsea FC Women
WSL
Women's football

Lionesses star Lucy Bronze has signed a contract extension at Chelsea which will keep her at the club for a further year. The England defender penned a two-year deal when she arrived in London in 2024, meaning she was set to be a free agent this summer. However, the Blues have now announced that she is staying, as fans await similar news surrounding both Hannah Hampton and Aggie Beever-Jones.