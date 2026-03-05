Goal.com
Georgia Stanway England GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway is showing why she will be an elite summer signing as Arsenal transfer looms

Arsenal fans tuning into England's 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday will have found a lot to like about the game. Leah Williamson was excellent in possession as she continues to build her way back to full fitness, Lotte Wubben-Moy looked great alongside her in the heart of defence and Alessia Russo was razor-sharp in front of goal, netting twice. But the performance of Georgia Stanway, on the brink of joining that trio in north London, was the cherry on the cake.

Stanway is out of contract at Bayern Munich this summer, and since announcing that she will not sign a new deal with the German club, it has become crystal clear that she will be joining Arsenal on a free transfer. Asked earlier this week how close she is to sorting out her future, the midfielder replied: "Very close. I've had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina [Wiegman], and you'll find out sooner or later."

It's one of the worst kept secrets in women's football, as is the also seemingly imminent arrival in north London of Ona Batlle from Barcelona on another free transfer. But that neither of these deals will surprise anyone when they are finally announced doesn't mean they are not great signings. Quite the opposite, in fact, with Stanway's two-goal performance for England this week only further underlining why this move is a great fit for both her and for Arsenal.

  • Georgia Stanway England Ukraine Women 2026Getty Images

    Starting 2026 in style

    Even before Stanway bagged two goals in the Lionesses' convincing win over Ukraine, she impressed. Regularly breaking out of central areas to pick up pockets of space further wide and making runs in the channels to give the opponent's sturdy defence another challenge, she also looked a likely goal threat as well as a creator throughout, forcing Kateryna Samson into a strong save in the first half.

    It was then in the latter stages that she got to enjoy the fruits of her labour. A coolly converted penalty extended England's lead to 3-1 - and extended Stanway's 100 percent record from the spot for her country, with this her 14th effort - and that was followed up with a fierce strike that flew into Samson's top corner a few minutes later. Then, Stanway produced the sort of assist that had been coming all game, breaking down the right, getting to the byline and arrowing a great ball across the face of goal for Jess Park to tap home.

    It took Stanway up to 50 goal contributions - 31 goals and 20 assists - in just 88 caps and up to ninth in the Lionesses' all-time goal-scorer charts, surpassing the great Marieanne Spacey.

  • Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Something different

    Looking at Arsenal's current squad, they don't really have a midfielder as prolific in the final third as Stanway. Frida Maanum is always a goal threat and has seven this term, but she is played much higher up the pitch, rather than sitting in that two-woman base that Stanway plays in for England and that Arsenal also deploy.

    Mariona Caldentey, who placed second in the race for last year's Ballon d'Or Feminin, will always score and create, but she's certainly not doing so as frequently as in seasons past now that she is being deployed in a deeper role. It's just not the main responsibility she has in this team anymore, which can also be said of all of Kim Little, Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross, Arsenal's other options in those deeper roles.

    Stanway, though, seems to rack up those goal contributions almost naturally. Her England record speaks for itself, while her tally of seven goals and eight assists so far this season for Bayern represents a better return of assists and direct goal contributions than any Arsenal midfielder, while only the more advanced Maanum can match her number of goals.

  • Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Versatility aplenty

    And that's all while Stanway has been playing a more defensive role for Bayern than previously. The 27-year-old has always been able to adapt to different positions in midfield; she's filled in for Keira Walsh in the holding role for England before while she looked like she would become a No.10 in her earlier years, before settling rather consistently into a box-to-box role. This season, then, has been a reminder of her versatility.

    No one in Bayern's squad has won more duels in the Frauen-Bundesliga this term than Stanway, who is some 12 clear of anyone else. She has also completed more passes in the division than any other player and ranks third for key passes among Bayern players, so it's not a case of her just being safe in possession, either.

    That's on top of her return of goals and assists, which is her best since she racked up 11 goals for Manchester City in the 2018-19 season. She's well on track to surpass her combined goal contributions from that campaign, too.

  • FBL-ENG-CHN-WOMEN-FRIENDLYAFP

    Useful variety

    That versatility is always valuable, but it could be especially good for Arsenal, particularly when it comes to future planning. After all, Little is not going to be around forever, as much as the Gunners would like her to be. The skipper will celebrate her 36th birthday this summer, and while many would expect the Scot to extend her stay with the club as her contract nears its expiry, it's totally logical for Arsenal to think about life after Little. Stanway, with her ability to play a variety of midfield roles, can help.

    Another midfielder could move on this summer, too, as Pelova is out of contract and has struggled for game time this season. Adding Stanway covers a lot of different qualities and traits while ensuring that, whoever leaves the club this summer, Arsenal should not be tied to getting certain midfield profiles in given how the England international can adapt.

  • Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Changing of the guard

    It's going to be a huge summer for Arsenal. The Gunners have a whole host of players out of contract, including Little, Pelova, Emily Fox, Williamson, Stina Blackstenius, Steph Catley, Laia Codina, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Manuela Zinsberger. While some of those names would be expected to sign new deals, and will be prioritised by the club in negotiations, such as Little, Fox and Williamson, many will also leave, with McCabe seemingly confirming as much this week.

    It feels like a changing of the guard situation in north London, with a major refresh of what is currently the oldest squad in the Women's Super League on the way. For some, that will be exciting, but there is always at least a bit of anxiety among fans when these scenarios occur, as making the right decisions is absolutely vital.

  • Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Promising signs

    But the early signs suggest Arsenal are set to make good decisions. A deal for Batlle, a world-class full-back who has proven that she deserves to be held in such high regard for several years now, with Levante, Manchester United and now Barcelona, would be an excellent bit of business, especially on a free transfer. The signs suggest that deal will be completed soon enough.

    And similar can be said about Stanway. One of the best players in her position in the world, like Batlle, she can further elevate an Arsenal side whose seven-year wait for another league title looks set to go on. That's something she proves every time she steps on the pitch, whatever role it is in, for Bayern and for England.

