Lionesses Euro 2025 squad: Who will England boss Sarina Wiegman take to Switzerland?

The reigning European champions will be out to defend their title this summer, but who is in contention to make the squad?

England will be among the favourites to win this summer's European Championship, with the Lionesses set to be the defending champions in Switzerland. Since winning the tournament back in 2022, beating Germany in extra-time at Wembley, Sarina Wiegman's side have continued to establish themselves as one of the world's best, reaching a first Women's World Cup final in 2023.

While some have moved on, many of the names from those two historic summers remain in the frame in 2025, with the likes of Mary Earps, Leah Williamson and Ella Toone among those expected to be on the plane in June. But Wiegman has some potential problems to face as she prepares to select her list of 23 names, as stars such as Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp have all undergone knee surgery in recent months.

So, who is in contention to be part of England's Euro 2025 squad? GOAL takes a look...