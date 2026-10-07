Lionel Scaloni reveals Argentina squad struggled with nerves during emotional Lionel Messi farewell

The atmosphere surrounding Argentina's 3-0 victory against Benin was unlike any other, as the focus remained entirely on the departing Messi rather than the scoreline. Scaloni admitted that his players found it difficult to maintain their usual composure on such a significant night. The head coach noted that the weight of the occasion directly impacted the performance on the pitch, particularly during the early stages of the contest.

"After the match I just greeted him, he had enough going on for me to ask him anything. Everything was very emotional and in the first half was where the teammates themselves did not know which play to choose, they were nervous, because it was a special night. It is not easy for the teammate who wants him to leave in the best way. For them it is also unparalleled and that is why the first half was not good, because we all wanted him to do his best," Scaloni revealed, as quoted by LA NACION.