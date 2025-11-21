Lionel Messi's wife Antonela left stunned after outrageous question asked by influencer during padel session

The Argentina icon has been a revelation at Inter Miami, he’s transformed the club from an MLS also-rans into trophy winners. He has delivered two major trophies, the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the first silverware in franchise history. On the pitch, Messi's brilliance endures, making him the club's all-time top scorer and assist provider in record time. His exceptional 2024 season saw him win the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games, setting a league record with five assists in one match. Beyond the stats, his desire for greatness has elevated the entire squad's performance and significantly boosted the league's global profile, attendance, and revenue. But despite this, Messi has recently spoken about his desire to return to the Catalan capital.

Messi told SPORT: "I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic."

He added: "Obviously, I'm going to come back. I'm going to be at the stadium like any other fan, following the team, the club, and being just another supporter. For now, I'll be here [Miami] for a few more years, most likely, but we'll return to Barcelona because, as I've always said, it's my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we'll be back there."

