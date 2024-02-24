This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Lionel Messi made United States gain strength' - Inter Miami superstar credited for 'expanding soccer' after MLS transfer as Gerard Pique explains why ex-Barcelona team-mate's GOAT status is now secure

Gerard Pique has credited former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi for "expanding soccer" since his transfer to MLS side Inter Miami.

  • Pique credited Messi for impact on MLS
  • Says he secured GOAT status with World Cup win
  • Contributed assist in Inter Miami's win over Real Salt Lake

