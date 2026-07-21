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‘Unfair’ questions of Lionel Messi addressed by Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly after quiet 2026 World Cup final appearance from the Argentine GOAT
Legacy beyond a single match
Ganguly has urged football fans and critics alike to maintain perspective when evaluating Messi’s international career following the 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain.
The Inter Miami superstar found himself on the periphery of the contest as a disciplined Spanish side restricted Argentina’s creative sparks, leading some to question the 39-year-old’s impact on the grandest stage.
“Lionel Messi’s legacy should never be judged on the basis of a single match,” Ganguly stated during a recent media interaction. “We must always remember that he is a human being, and no one performs at the same level every day. There will be off days. Evaluating his entire career based on one final or one performance is simply unfair.”
- AFP
Tactical struggles in New Jersey
The final was a tactical nightmare for the Albiceleste, who struggled to exert their usual dominance over a youthful and energetic Spain. While Messi has spent the last decade building a beautiful bond with the Argentine public through various triumphs, the showdown in New Jersey saw him isolated as his team-mates adopted a physical approach that ultimately backfired.
Ganguly was quick to praise the tactical setup of the European champions, noting that they effectively neutralised Argentina’s biggest threats. “I did not watch the entire World Cup, but I followed several key matches, including the semi-finals and the final,” he explained. “In the final, I felt Spain never allowed Argentina to play their natural game from the very beginning. Tactically, Spain were far better prepared.”
Uncertainty surrounding international future
The defeat has left many wondering if this was the final time the world would see Messi in an Argentina shirt. Emotions ran high after the final whistle, and manager Lionel Scaloni eventually addressed speculation regarding potential retirements and his own future in the dugout.
Despite the silence in the immediate aftermath, Ganguly reiterated that reaching the final was an achievement in itself for a squad that had successfully defended its Copa America title only two years prior. “Reaching the final itself is a significant achievement for Argentina,” the former BCCI president added. “But in football, one team wins and the other loses, that is the nature of the sport."
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Completing the game
While the 2026 final ended in heartbreak, Messi's place in the pantheon of footballing greats was secured long ago. Before the tournament began, the veteran had noted that he had already "completed the game" following the historic victory in Qatar back in 2022. Ganguly’s comments echo this sentiment, reminding the sporting world that a single silver medal does not erase the golden years that preceded it.
As Messi returns to South Florida to recover alongside his family, the narrative will eventually shift from the pain of defeat to the celebration of a career that spanned two decades of excellence.
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