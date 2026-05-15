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Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Matt Freese, and the 10 MLS players to watch at the World Cup

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GOAL looks at the biggest names in MLS to watch at the World Cup this summer, and the list expands far beyond the reigning MVP winner

The 2022 World Cup was a pretty good advert for Major League Soccer. Thirty-six MLS players appeared for 11 different national teams, while 22 clubs had at least one player in Qatar. That was impressive enough. This summer, though, MLS could go even bigger, with more than 50 players potentially heading to the tournament.

And that is undoubtedly excellent news for a setup that is always looking to prove itself on the global stage. The more of those guys featured in the World Cup, the better.

But who are they? Well, there's a pretty good range here. Haiti announced on Friday that it will take three MLS players to its first World Cup appearance. And then, of course, there are the heavy hitters, not least Lionel Messi, who will surely be the main character at this World Cup (with apologies to Christian Pulisic). GOAL takes a look at the 10 MLS names to watch this summer...

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026Getty

    Lionel Messi, Inter Miami & Argentina

    Well, duh. For a while, funnily enough, this didn't seem like a guarantee. Both Lionel Scaloni and Messi repeatedly asserted that there was a chance - albeit a small one - that the Argentine might not play this summer. That never felt like a serious scenario. But it has now been done away with for good. Barring something unforeseen, Messi will be there this summer. Argentina will go as far as he can take them.

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  • Son Heung-Min, LAFCGetty

    Son Heung-Min, LAFC & Korea

    Sonny isn't having his best season, sure. But he's still an excellent footballer, a bona fide star for the Korean National Team. Expect him to be used a little differently for his national side, who see him as more of a pure finisher than LAFC. He has repeatedly scored big goals for his country - not least against Germany in 2018. Son will hope to replicate a little bit of that magic this summer.

  • Charlotte FC v New York City FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Matt Freese, USA & NYCFC

    And here we have America's No.1. There has been talk for a while that Matt Turner could snag the starting gig once more after a solid start to the season for the New England Revolution. But Freese has been a consistent performer under Pochettino, and this would seem to be his spot to lose. It's easy to see why, too. The American has repeatedly performed under the Argentine manager, and his standout showings at the Gold Cup were some of the highlights of an otherwise lukewarm tournament last summer. A few big performances for the U.S. from the NYCFC man, and maybe miracles are possible.

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  • New York City FC v Charlotte FCGetty Images Sport

    Tim Ream, USA & Charlotte FC

    Tim Ream has one more in him. The center back has been a fun sort of elder statesman of this USMNT team for a while now. He plays the "old man" act pretty well, despite being quite a refined defender who has aged more gracefully than most. His exact position depends on what configuration Pochettino prefers. But he will certainly be odds on to start consistently, whether that be in a back four or back five. At 38, this will certainly be his last World Cup - and hopefully a nice way to see out his national team career.

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami & Canada

    The only thing, it seemed, stopping Dayne St. Clair from fully locking down Canada's No.1 shirt was the fact that he played at an MLS club a little out of the spotlight. So, this offseason, he resolved that by signing for Inter Miami for significantly less than Minnesota United were prepared to offer him. He admitted after the move that he, in effect, took a pay cut to play in bigger games. He will have to hope that works out, then. Canada manager Jesse Marsch has not, of yet, fully committed to St. Clair as his full time starting keeper. But it only seems a matter of time.

  • Miguel Almiron Getty

    Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United & Paraguay

    Almiron's Atlanta homecoming was a nice story. He was, after all, the original hero of this franchise, a top player from the early days who brought unexpected glory to Georgia. He signed for the club at the start of 2025 after a tidy stint with Newcastle, and even if his return hasn't been the stuff of dreams, he remains an attacking threat. Paraguay will rely on him for a little magic in a tough group.

  • James Rodriguez Getty

    James Rodriguez, Minnesota United & Colombia

    At the time of writing, it isn't exactly clear whether James Rodriguez will return to Minnesota after the World Cup. There was a flash-in-the-pan sort of rumor that he would retire after the tournament - something he quickly denied on live television. The Loons let him leave slightly early for World Cup training camp, but didn't offer any solid indication as to whether he would stick around or not. But let's not get too bogged down in technicalities here. James is a star for the Colombian national team. He plays for an MLS club.

  • Petar Musa, FC DallasGetty

    Petar Musa, FC Dallas & Croatia

    With all due respect to MLS, who would have thought that Croatia would find their Mario Mandzukic heir in Texas? Alright, it's not quite that simple. The massive striker hasn't played for Croatia since 2018. Andrej Kramaric started up front in 2022. But Musa could be in line for a serious look with the national team this summer. He bagged his first goal for his country back in November 2025, and after getting off to a red-hot start in MLS, will play some sort of role for the European giants. Croatia have options up front, but you certainly think Musa will be in the mix.

  • Minnesota United FC v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport

    Michael Boxall, Minnesota United & New Zealand

    How about a proper footballer? Boxall is one of those hard-nosed defenders who never really gets his flowers. But the fact of the matter is, he is 37 and still playing at a high level. That's really difficult to do. He has been a mainstay for a New Zealand side that has steadily improved of late, and captained the side in a duo of friendlies at the end of 2025. Minnesota fans adore him. This will almost certainly be a national team swansong - and hopefully a good one for a player who deserves his moment in the sun.

  • Steven MoreiraGetty

    Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew & Cape Verde

    Cape Verde, more than anything, are a really good story. Their qualification for the World Cup was a fairytale, to be sure, but by no means an accident. In truth, football there has been improving for some time. They just needed an opportunity. Moreira is part of the dream. It has been a tricky season for the Crew, who are struggling for form without masterful head coach Wilfried Nancy. Moreira is hardly to blame, though, and is always solid when healthy.