'I'm going to run to him!' - Lionel Messi showdown excites Estevao Willian as 'Messinho' prepares for first-ever meeting with GOAT at FIFA Club World Cup

Estevao Willian is excited to lock horns with Lionel Messi as 'Messinho' prepares for his first-ever meeting with the Argentine at the Club World Cup.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Estevao eager to meet Messi

Wants to swap shirts with the Inter Miami star

Idolised the all-time great from his childhood Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱