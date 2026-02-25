Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi reveals 'romantic' way he proposed to wife Antonela Roccuzzo
From Rosario to Miami
Messi and Antonela are childhood sweathearts, having first met as kids back in Argentina. Their romance has seen the couple jet across the world with Messi having spent most of his career in Barcelona before heading to Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami. Despite being married to one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the game, Antonela insists her life is pretty routine. She told Grazia magazine: "We love our routine. It’s very important for our family, the structure. We wake up really early, we take the kids to school, and then I try to train at least five times a week. Then I try to do meetings or errands or photoshoots in that gap where the kids are in school. And then just picking up the kids and going to all soccer activities or after-school activities. Then having dinner and going to bed. We are like a normal family.”
- Getty Images Sport
How Messi popped the question
Messi has now revealed how he popped the question on a night out in Barcelona.
"We had already been together for many years. We already had Thiago and Mateo; we already had two sons," he told Nahuel Guzmán on the podcast Miro de Atrás.
"And well, one time we went out to eat in Barcelona, at a hotel, we spent the night, and that's where I proposed to her-but more or less it was already something that was known, it had to be, but it was more in a romantic style.
"It wasn't like the chain suddenly broke one day and you said, 'Ah, let's get married, that's it.' No, no, it was more romantic, but more or less like that-setting the date, something like that. Yes, because it was already like the bond was being made official."
Messi family missing Barcelona
Messi has also admitted that he would love to return to Barcelona with his family to live at some point in the future. He is contracted to Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 MLS season which will take him past his 40th birthday.
He told SPORT in November 2025: “I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Messi's focus will now be on Inter Miami after the MLS season kicked off last weekend with a defeat to LAFC. The Herons will aim to pick up their first points of the campaign against Orlando City next time out. Messi is also expected to feature at World Cup 2026 in the summer with Argentina as Lionel Scaloni's side aim to defend their trophy in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Advertisement