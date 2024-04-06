Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Jack McRae

When will Lionel Messi return? Inter Miami handed huge boost ahead of Colorado Rapids clash

Inter Miami have been boosted by the return of Lionel Messi to training ahead of their clash against Colorado Rapids.

  • Messi returns to training for Inter Miami
  • Herons have struggled without Argentine
  • Face Colorado Rapids in MLS

