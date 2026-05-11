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Lionel Messi posts emotional reaction to Barcelona clinching back-to-back La Liga titles
The GOAT celebrates from afar
Messi may be playing his football thousands of miles away with Inter Miami, but his heart remains firmly at the Spotify Camp Nou. Shortly after the final whistle blew on Sunday evening, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a message to his official Instagram account to mark the occasion. His post, which quickly went viral among the Blaugrana faithful, read: "Campeones!!! Visca el Barca!!! (Long live Barca)"
The message was a clear show of support for Hansi Flick’s squad, who have dominated the domestic landscape for the second year running. Messi, who remains the club's all-time leading scorer, has frequently demonstrated his ongoing connection to the Catalan giants since his departure in 2021, and this latest triumph provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate with his beloved Blaugrana.Instagram/leomessi
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Clasico glory seals the trophy
The title was secured in the most satisfying way possible for Barcelona fans, with a dominant 2-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Coming into the game, the hosts knew that just a point would be enough to retain their crown, but they delivered a comfortable victory to move 14 points clear at the top of the table with three games to go. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres in the first half proved to be the difference.
It was a historic night for more than just the points on the board. For the first time in the long and storied history of this rivalry, the Catalan club managed to mathematically secure La Liga title directly against their greatest adversaries. The atmosphere in Catalonia reached a fever pitch as the final result not only confirmed their status as champions but also levelled the all-time head-to-head record between the two clubs at 106 wins each.
Flick's poignant triumph amid personal tragedy
The victory carried a deep emotional weight for Flick, who stood on the touchline despite facing a devastating personal loss. The club had confirmed earlier in the day that Flick’s father passed away overnight, leaving a somber cloud over the pre-match preparations. The 61-year-old tactician made the courageous decision to lead his team through the Clasico before returning to Germany to be with his family. The players clearly responded to their manager's dedication, delivering a controlled performance that gave the German tactician his second league title in as many years since arriving at the club.
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Madrid in disarray as Barca reign supreme
While Barcelona celebrate, the mood in the Spanish capital is one of crisis. Real Madrid looked toothless at the Camp Nou and never truly threatened to spoil the party. The loss reflects a season of struggle for Los Blancos, who have struggled for consistency and dealt with internal friction in the dressing room throughout the campaign.
For Barca fans, seeing their greatest ever player in Messi join the celebrations from Florida only added to the sense of a club reunited and flourishing at the summit of Spanish football.