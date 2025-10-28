Lionel Messi picks out his basketball and tennis GOATS and explains why Diego Maradona will always be his 'greatest idol'

Messi also opened up about his admiration for athletes in other sports, especially those who, like him, have redefined greatness.

"When it comes to other sports, obviously I think the same thing happened with [Michael] Jordan," he said. "I really admire tennis players like [Roger] Federer, Rafa [Nadal] and [Novak] Djokovic and I think that all three of them made the competition much bigger than it was before.

"Competing for so long to be the best and being so close to each other made it all much more fantastic. I don’t know, I’m sure I’m forgetting a lot of athletes but to highlight a few, I think I’d go with those, to name a few from basketball. LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], the best. The players that I admire a lot and I think they gave a lot to the sport, each in their own way. So, well, there are several names."

In 2022, when Federer announced his retirement from tennis, Messi paid tribute on Instagram with a heartfelt message: "A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court, making us enjoy."