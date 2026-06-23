Lionel Messi 'continues to surprise' Argentina team-mates as Lisandro Martinez left 'emotional' after captain's latest World Cup masterclass

Speaking after the game, Mac Allister highlighted Messi's impact on the squad and the motivation he provides to those around him.

"He is the best player in the world," Mac Allister stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "We know that everyone gives their all for Leo. We've already won tournaments with him, and it's important that he's happy. He does it the way he does, and we're very grateful for that."

Paredes then admitted that even those who have spent years alongside Messi continue to be amazed by his performances. The midfielder said: "The truth is, you think he's already given everything, but then he comes along and does something more... He continues to surprise us."