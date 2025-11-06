adidas World Cup 2026 ad: Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal & Florian Wirtz adopt absurd new training methods in preparation for tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico

The story kicks off in Manhattan, where Trinity Rodman takes centre stage at a bustling newsstand. Each front page reports on the world’s top footballers breaking training traditions ahead of next summer’s showpiece. Then comes Florian Wirtz, the German prodigy, who enters a training ground on the orders of Julian Nagelsmann. He aims to toughen up for the World Cup by taking on Canadian ice hockey players and Mexican luchadores.
Next, the film cuts south to a dusty Western saloon in the American heartland. Here enters Lamine Yamal, Spain’s teenage wonderkid, who shows immense composure as he juggles a ball atop a mechanical bull. His effortless control draws a proud nod from Aitana Bonmatí, who is Spain’s midfield maestro.
Then, the scene changes again, from cowboy boots to bowling shoes. In a neon-lit bowling alley, Lionel Messi steps up in a new Argentina kit, calm as ever, as Rodrigo De Paul looks on. The Argentine genius rolls strike after strike with an adidas football. His precision on the bowling lanes mirrors the perfection he’ll aim for on the pitch next summer.