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‘This is unacceptable’ - Lionel Messi’s blunt message to Inter Miami team-mates after seeing MLS Cup holders surrender three-goal lead in defeat to Orlando City
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A Florida Derby disaster
Miami’s struggles at the new Nu Stadium reached a breaking point on Saturday as they surrendered a commanding 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 against Orlando. After Messi’s 33rd-minute strike seemed to put the game out of reach, a Martin Ojeda hat-trick sparked a stunning comeback for the visitors. The collapse was completed in the 93rd minute by Tyrese Spicer, leaving the champions without a home win in four attempts.
The captain’s fury
Messi’s frustration was visible as he headed straight for the tunnel at full-time, but defender Ian Fray later revealed the heavy nature of the captain's post-match address. Speaking to the media, Fray explained the mood in the dressing room and the specific ultimatum delivered by their leader. He said: "Our captain spoke, and obviously gave us a bunch of words. He encouraged us for the next game and said this is unacceptable. We all agreed with him, it is unacceptable, and it won't happen again for sure."
Lessons in accountability
The loss marks a significant psychological blow for Miami, who have found life difficult at their new home despite Messi contributing eight goals in 10 appearances this term. Team-mate Noah Allen echoed his captain’s sentiment, admitting that the squad’s mentality shifted far too early in the contest. Allen added: "The way the whole team was after the third goal was devastating, that's something that needs to change... It was very poor from everyone, so we just got to move on from this."
- AFP
A vital road test
Currently stalled in third place in the Eastern Conference, Miami must now regroup before a crucial trip to face Toronto on Saturday, May 9. This matchday 12 fixture represents a major test of the squad's character and their ability to heed Messi's warning regarding defensive discipline. After dropping significant points at home, the champions face growing pressure to rectify their defensive frailties or risk losing ground in the race for a favourable play-off seeding.