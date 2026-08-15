Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos provides update on Lionel Messi ahead of Nashville clash

Hoyos has not confirmed whether Messi will be available for Saturday’s crucial MLS clash against Nashville. The Inter Miami manager spoke to reporters following a team training session on Friday.

Messi recently featured during the second half of Miami’s Leagues Cup elimination loss to Club Leon. That appearance came just days after he travelled back from Rosario following the tragic passing of his father, Jorge. The club is carefully managing their captain's gradual return to first-team action. Miami are determined to give the superstar the necessary time to grieve alongside his family.