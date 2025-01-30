Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Club Universitario 5-4 in penalties after scoreless regulation draw in MLS preseason match

AFPJacob SchneiderLionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Club Universitario 5-4 in penalties after scoreless regulation draw in MLS preseason matchThe Argentine and the Herons played to a second-consecutive regulation draw, with the result settled by a penalty shootoutArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Miami draw Peruvian side Universitario 0-0 in preseason friendlyMessi and Suarez both logged 71 minutesTadeo Allende made Herons debut in XIGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now