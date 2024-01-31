EXCL: 'If they don't win, it's a disappointment' - Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have HUGE expectations in a new and revamped 2024 Leagues Cup

As changes are announced for the 2024 competition, ex-USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley feels the defending champions can't afford not to repeat

The 2023 Leagues Cup was a sight to behold from its very start. Fans from all around the world watched as Lionel Messi marked his Inter Miami debut in the most outrageous way possible; the soon-to-be eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up in the 94th minute against Cruz Azul and wrapped a free-kick into the top corner to secure a 2-1 win for his new team.

That was the beginning of a genuine Cinderella story run for the team with the fewest points in MLS at the time, as Miami proceeded to win the inaugural edition of the tournament, led by their new Argentine superstar.

Messi's 10-goal tournament earned him MVP, the Golden Boot and secured a first-ever trophy for the David Beckham-fronted team, and lifted the status of what was a brand-new tournament to truly unexpected levels.