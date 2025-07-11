Lionel Messi homecoming in the works! Barcelona aim to bring legendary player back from Inter Miami for Camp Nou reopening ceremony
Barcelona are aiming to make Lionel Messi the centrepiece of a special ceremony planned for the reopening of the newly renovated Camp Nou.
- Barcelona plan Messi tribute at Camp Nou reopening
- Ceremony scheduled for 2026/27 season, pending roof installation
- Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in MLS