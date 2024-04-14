Lionel Messi Inter MiamiGetty
Aditya Gokhale

The Lionel Messi effect! Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City smashes attendance record as Herons record important win in front of over 70,000 fans

Lionel MessiSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas CityInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami grabbed a 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City at the Arrowhead Stadium in front of a record crowd of over 70,000.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Miami win 3-2 in clash against Sporting KC
  • Played at Kansas City Chief's Arrowhead Stadium
  • Match had an official attendance of 72,610

Editors' Picks