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Lionel Messi explains why he cried after scoring first of three goals in World Cup win over Algeria as Lionel Scaloni claims 'incredible' Argentina captain 'will be the best as long as he wants'
Messi explains emotional celebration
The Inter Miami superstar dominated the match in Kansas City with a hat-trick, but his first-half celebration sparked immediate concern and curiosity among fans. After opening the scoring from just outside the area, the 38-year-old was visibly overcome with emotion, later revealing that his tears had nothing to do with reaching the milestone of becoming the first player in history to play in six World Cup finals.
"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said after the match. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."
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Scaloni left in awe of history-making captain
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was once again forced to find new superlatives for his captain, who equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals during the rout. Scaloni emphasised that the world must continue to cherish the veteran forward while he is still active, regardless of his age or the records he continues to tumble.
"At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He's incredible," Scaloni told reporters in the post-match press conference. "It's not about imagining [if he could have a start like this]. He's been doing this for 20 years. People who watch football want to see him, it's not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible. As long as Leo wants to, he'll be the best; he's been doing it every match for 20 years. It's thrilling to watch him, for anyone who loves football. He's something difficult to explain."
Tactical shifts and the quest for back-to-back titles
The victory was built on a system designed to protect the veteran, allowing him to conserve energy for the final third. This tactical evolution has been noted by former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, who believe the current squad provides the perfect platform for the Argentine GOAT to operate at the highest level even as he approaches the end of his illustrious career.
Scaloni, however, was quick to warn against complacency despite the emphatic nature of the win, stating: "We're not going to get complacent; it strengthens us to know that if we do things right and work like we did today, we'll make it tough for them to beat us."
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Record-breaking night at the World Cup
Beyond the emotional narrative, it was a night of pure statistical dominance for the Argentine icon. Alongside his record-breaking sixth tournament appearance, Argentina's 3-0 win moved Messi level with Klose for the most victories in World Cup history with 17.
Messi eventually left the field to a rapturous standing ovation in the 80th minute. His focus now shifts to the upcoming group stage fixtures, where La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Austria on June 22 before concluding their initial round of matches against Jordan. Argentina are seeking to become the first team to successfully defend a World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.
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