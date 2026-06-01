Lionel Messi 'completed football' in 2022 - so what's driving the GOAT's pursuit of World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026?

Messi is 38 years of age, and will turn 39 later this month, so it was hardly a shock to learn via Inter Miami that he's presently suffering from "overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring". That particular muscle has been under an awful lot of strain for more than two decades.

It, thus, seems logical to ask why Messi is still pushing his body to the limit at a time when most footballers have already retired? It's not like he has anything left to prove - or achieve. He basically completed football by winning the last World Cup in Qatar - and in such dominant fashion that he ended the GOAT debate once and for all.

Is there really anything for Messi to gain, then, from competing in a sixth finals? Or is he now so secure in his status as a living legend that he feels he has absolutely nothing to lose?...