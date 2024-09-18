Philadelphia v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Revealed: Lionel Messi leads best-selling MLS jerseys for 2024 season - but only one Inter Miami teammate joins him in top 10 & Olivier Giroud buzz already appears to be fizzing out

L. MessiInter Miami CFL. SuarezO. GiroudLos Angeles FCMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has topped the charts for best-selling Major League Soccer jerseys this season, with one other Inter Miami ace also making the top 10.

  • Messi has been sensational for Miami and MLS
  • Topped best-selling jerseys in 2023
  • Argentine leads the way again in 2024
