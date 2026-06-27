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Lionel Messi dropped for next Argentina game as Lionel Scaloni opts to give team-mates a chance to shine
Messi rested as Argentina rotate
Scaloni revealed that Messi will start Argentina's final group game against Jordan in Dallas from the bench. With qualification already secured, the head coach has chosen to rest his captain while ensuring the wider squad receives valuable minutes ahead of the knockout rounds. Breaking from his usual policy of keeping team news private, Scaloni confirmed Messi would feature later in the game. The Argentina boss said the decision was designed to manage the veteran's workload while allowing his team-mates the chance to play.
- AFP
Scaloni explains his selection
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Scaloni explained why he had decided to reveal his plans. He confirmed Messi would still be involved but stressed the importance of rewarding the rest of the squad.
"Lionel Messi will be on the bench, but I'm telling you because it's you," Scaloni told reporters. "Messi will most likely play the second half. It's a decision primarily made so that his teammates can also get playing time. We'll see how many minutes."
Scaloni also outlined the thinking behind his rotation policy, saying: "The lads who are going to play tomorrow deserve to play. They're part of the squad, and a large part of everything that's been done is for them, so even though they're not getting to play, they're still there. My hope as the coach is that the team plays the same way, even if the players are different."
Double-striker experiment
With Messi expected to come off the bench, Argentina could deploy Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez together in attack. Scaloni insisted the partnership remains an option, provided it does not upset the team's balance.
"If the others are running, Lautaro and Julian can play together," he admitted. "It's about the team's balance. They've already played together, and we've drawn conclusions. I'm not saying it won't be forever, but we want balance."
Regarding Cristian Romero's injury, Scaloni said: "Cuti is fine. He didn't train with the group today, but he trained separately and did intensive work. The injury is not as serious as we thought. That gives us peace of mind."
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Building momentum before the knockout stage
With qualification for the next round assured, Albiceleste can use the final group game to maintain the fitness of key players while also giving the squad members a chance to prove themselves and build momentum before the knockout stages. In the round of 32, Argentina is scheduled to face debutants Cape Verde at Miami Stadium on July 3.