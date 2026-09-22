Lionel Messi unveils special Argentina kit for emotional farewell match against Benin as Inter Miami star prepares for international retirement

Messi is officially preparing to bid farewell to international football. The 39-year-old forward, fresh off a standout showing at his sixth World Cup, will play his final match for Argentina on October 6 against Benin at the Monumental.

Having already announced his retirement from the national team, Messi was granted a special call-up by head coach Lionel Scaloni. This upcoming friendly serves as a dedicated tribute to the legendary forward as part of the current FIFA window.

Fans around the globe are now bracing for an emotional evening. The fixture will provide a fitting send-off for a player who has redefined the sport over his long career.