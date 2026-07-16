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'Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there' - Lionel Messi says Argentina win was 'a gift' for Maradona in touching tribute after securing World Cup final spot
Messi honours Maradona after dramatic victory
Argentina booked their place in the 2026 World Cup final after fighting back to beat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final in Atlanta. Following the match, Messi shifted the focus away from himself and paid tribute to Maradona, whose legacy continues to define one of football's fiercest rivalries.
The Inter Miami forward was presented with a replica of the shirt Maradona wore during Argentina's famous 1986 World Cup quarter-final victory over England. The gesture came moments after another memorable win over the same opponents secured Argentina's place in Sunday's final.
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Messi reflects on Maradona legacy
The historical weight of the fixture was not lost on the Argentine squad, especially given the parallels to the 1986 World Cup where Maradona’s 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' eliminated England. Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, Messi said the occasion carried special meaning because of Maradona's connection to the fixture.
"Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there because today was a very special day for him; being able to give him this joy and for him to experience it however he wants from up there. Let him enjoy it because it's a gift for him too," Messi explained.
Controlling the emotion of a rivalry
Messi noted that the intensity began as soon as the opening notes of the national anthems echoed around the ground, setting the stage for another historic chapter in this rivalry. The Inter Miami star admitted the occasion made it difficult to separate football from emotion.
"During the national anthems, something special happened because we started to hear the murmurs of their fans," Messi admitted. "They were singing it in a special way, and we caught on to each other. Even though we knew it was a football match, sometimes it's difficult to control your emotions. We experienced it that way, and we played it that way too."
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One final step towards more history
Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final, with Messi aiming to win a second world title. Victory would add another landmark achievement to an already remarkable international career and provide a fitting ending to Argentina's latest run on football's biggest stage.
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