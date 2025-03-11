Lionel Messi GFX@antonelaroccuzzo Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

'May you be this happy all your life' - Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo gift son Ciro a huge cake at Lion King-themed birthday party as Inter Miami star's wife shares heart-warming family photos

L. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerCavalier SCCONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo celebrated son Ciro's birthday with a huge cake at a Lion King-themed birthday party.

  • Messi family celebrated the youngest son Ciro's seventh birthday
  • Antonella shared a carousel of pictures from the party
  • Inter Miami star set to return to action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup
