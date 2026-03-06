Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit the White House following 2025 MLS Cup win

Miami were invited to visit the White House in accordance with a longstanding tradition of the President addressing championship-winning teams. Columbus Crew were the last MLS side to do so, acknowledging their 2023 MLS Cup win. The LA Galaxy did not attend following their 2024 Cup victory.

"We're honoring truly talented people," Trump said in front of Messi and the Inter Miami squad. "'Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.'"

Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia downplayed the political element of the visit earlier this week.

"We are going because we are champions from last season. I don’t get involved with politics, but I know it’s an important occasion," he said.