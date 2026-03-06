Getty
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit the White House following 2025 MLS Cup win
The invitation
Miami were invited to visit the White House in accordance with a longstanding tradition of the President addressing championship-winning teams. Columbus Crew were the last MLS side to do so, acknowledging their 2023 MLS Cup win. The LA Galaxy did not attend following their 2024 Cup victory.
"We're honoring truly talented people," Trump said in front of Messi and the Inter Miami squad. "'Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.'"
Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia downplayed the political element of the visit earlier this week.
"We are going because we are champions from last season. I don’t get involved with politics, but I know it’s an important occasion," he said.
Donald Trump's remarks
During the visit, Trump hailed Messi for his accomplishments in soccer: "Welcome, Lionel Messi, to the White House... I don’t know, you may be better [than Pele]."
Trump also dived into Inter Miami's championship campaign.
"Leo, you came in and you won, and that's something very hard to do, very, very unusual and frankly, there's a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know, because you sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins," Trump said.
Mas comments on White House visit
Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas highlighted the significance of the occasion.
"We can play with the big boys, we can play with the heavyweights. Our league can be one of the top leagues in the world," Mas said. "And it is this ability to dream, to persevere, to have no obstacles ahead of us, that we will continue to be successful. And hopefully, Mr. President, this is not our only visit here celebrating an MLS Cup championship."
Messi's first visit to the White House
Miami finished the ceremony by handing a signed ball and jersey to the President. It was Messi's first visit to the White House. Former President Joe Biden invited him in 2025 to award the Argentine the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but Messi was unable to attend.
