Lionel Messi hits historic 100-goal milestone as Inter Miami conquer Cruz Azul to lift Campeones Cup

The Argentine maestro reached yet another remarkable career milestone on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium. Messi opened the scoring in the Campeones Cup - the annual showdown between the reigning champions of MLS and Liga MX - by nodding home a pinpoint cross from Luis Suarez in the 24th minute.

That effort brought up a century of goals for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in Miami colours. Casemiro later sealed the 2-0 victory with a header of his own, assisted by Messi, ensuring the Herons collected another major honour.

The triumph was particularly sweet for new head coach Kily Gonzalez. Having agreed to replace interim boss Guillermo Hoyos in late August, work permit delays meant the Argentine only took his first training session on Tuesday. Just 24 hours later, he had his first piece of silverware.



