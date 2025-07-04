'Just like Mbappe!' - Athletic Club accused of 'bullying' Nico Williams into new contract and making Spain winger 'play with Barcelona's emotions' N. Williams Barcelona Athletic Club LaLiga Transfers

Athletic Club pulled a fast one on Barcelona for the second year running as the Basque club announced that they had tied down Nico Williams to a 10-year contract. The Spain international had been linked with a move to the Catalan side this summer with personal term reportedly having been agreed. However, the club had been waiting to achieve 1:1 with La Liga's financial rules before making the move.