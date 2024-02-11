Ligue 1 top scorers: 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe, Folarin Balogun & players with most goals in France

GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen in the MLS - who will come out on top?

The 2023-24 French top-flight season is ongoing and the heated race for the Ligue 1 crown has begun, as well as the battle to earn the crown of the league’s top goal-scorer.

Kylian Mbappe was the runaway winner of last season’s award with his 29 goals firing Paris Saint-Germain to yet another French Ligue 1 title. His nearest challenger was surprisingly Alexandre Lacazette; the Lyon forward just missing out again with 27 strikes to his name.

Mbappe leads the way yet again and is the man to beat among the Ligue 1 top scorers for the 2023/24 season as he looks to scoop his sixth straight Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, a raft of prolific goal-getters, such as Lacazette, Jonathan David, Wissam Ben Yedder, Tarem Moffi, and Folarin Balogun, are determined to give the French superstar a good run for his money as they push their way up in the goal-scoring charts this time around.

As the 2023-24 campaign rumbles on, GOAL is on hand to monitor the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in France.