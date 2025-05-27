This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toluca v Club America - Final Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Liga MX eliminates Play-In and makes room for Mexico national team preparations ahead of 2026 World Cup

Liga MXWorld CupMexico

The Clausura 2026 playoffs will be played without Mexican national team players, following a request from head coach Javier Aguirre.

  • Clubs will release national team players six and a half weeks before the World Cup
  • Two international friendlies to be held in January 2026
  • Promotion remains a possibility, according to Liga MX president Mikel Arriola
