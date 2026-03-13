Liam Rosenior hails Reece James as 'best in the world' as Chelsea captain pens new long-term contract

Beyond technical gifts, Rosenior highlighted James's character as his most impressive trait. "The thing that impresses me most is his humility and him as a person. You realise why he has had the career he’s had... As long as I’m here, he will be my leader," the manager maintained. Reflecting on their working relationship, Rosenior added: "It’s been a really good two-and-a-half months with him. He is going to go on to have, hopefully, a really successful career at this club."