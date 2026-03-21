'Very exciting!' - Liam Rosenior talks up Chelsea transfer plans despite sack rumours

Meanwhile, speculation has been rife regarding the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Moises Caicedo, especially with the club still not yet assured of a ticket to next season's Champions League. Fernandez sparked concerns recently after he responded "we will see" when asked about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

However, Rosenior moved quickly to downplay any suggestions of a mass exodus. "In my conversations with the ownership and the sporting directors, our plans are not solely based on whether we make the Champions League or not," Rosenior said. "But there's so many ifs. We just have to make sure that the 'if' we create is as positive as possible and we're still in a position to do that."

"I have a very, very good relationship with the players because we speak all the time. Not just about football, or the situation with their contracts, but about their life, how their kids are, how school is. I have a very, very close relationship with Enzo and with the other players. In terms of contracts and where they want to be, there's not one player at this club since I've been here that has said that he doesn't want to be here in the summer. In fact, the conversations are more about how we improve, what we can do as a group to improve, what we need to do to win in this moment. That's where we are at the moment."