Liam Delap claims the ‘better team’ lost in Chelsea’s damaging defeat to Man Utd - with the striker confident that goals will come after four successive Premier League blanks

The defeat extends Chelsea's goal drought to four successive Premier League games, but Delap remains adamant that their attacking fortunes will change. "It’s really disappointing because we feel we didn’t deserve that," he stated. "We were the better team. It’s a horrible feeling. Obviously we had one man go off and we needed to switch on and defend that moment, and we didn’t. On another day we score four in the second half, but it was just one of those days. It's not like we're not creating chances. We're creating plenty of chances, but it's just that fine tweaking of our finishing and it going in."