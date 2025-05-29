Liam Delap Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'It's a curse!' - Liam Delap warned by ex-Chelsea star that Stamford Bridge transfer may be too much for him as Ipswich striker snubs Man Utd and Newcastle interest

L. DelapChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueNewcastle

Liam Delap has been warned by Emmanuel Petit that a Chelsea transfer may be too much for him after he snubbed Manchester United and Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Delap inching closer to joining the Blues
  • Chelsea set to beat Man Utd & Newcastle
  • Petit cautions striker before completing a transfer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱