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Lewandowski and Barcelona: initial talks on a contract renewal; with MLS and Juventus both in the running, his future remains undecided

Lewandowski has yet to decide on his future: a move to Barcelona cannot be ruled out.

Where will Robert Lewandowski be playing next year? Doubts surrounding the Barcelona striker are growing, as are the rumours about his next club. Despite being 37, he remains one of the best strikers in Europe, and the prospect of signing him on a free transfer is tempting several clubs, not least Juventus and Milan in Italy.


The Polish striker, however, has not yet decided on his future, which could even see him staying with the Blaugrana for another year. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club has discussed a possible contract renewal with agent Zahavi, who also represents manager Hansi Flick.

  • INITIAL TALKS WITH BARCELONA

    The relationship between Lewandowski and Barcelona president Laporta is excellent. During the meeting between Zahavi and the Catalan club regarding Flick’s contract renewal – which, as the president himself has stated, is set to be announced shortly and will run until 2028 – Lewandowski’s situation was also discussed.

    The Polish striker has not yet decided what to do next year and is weighing up various options, without ruling out any of the possibilities put forward by his agent.


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  • UNCERTAIN FUTURE

    Lewandowski, as he recently admitted to SportWeek, has not yet decided where he will play: "To be honest, there’s nothing to say about my future at the moment. My aim is to finish the season with as many wins, goals and titles as possible. Then we’ll see. I’m not thinking about it and I haven’t made a decision; it’s not a priority right now."


  • SAUDI ARABIA, MLS AND EUROPE

    Lewandowski has several options on the table. The Polish striker has received offers from Saudi Arabia and Europe. There have also been several approaches from MLS. Lewandowski is giving careful thought to how he will end his career.

    This is more of a life choice than a financial one, so the possibility of a move to the US league should be kept in mind, as it could guarantee a high salary and a move to a city that is important for his family.


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  • JUVENTUS' ATTEMPT

    In Italy, he has been linked with Milan and Juventus. Juventus, in particular, have made an approach to his entourage, exploring the possibility that the Polish striker, who turns 38 in August, might end his career with the Bianconeri.

    What seems significant, however, is that it will be Lewandowski who decides his future. A decision which, at the moment, between staying at Barcelona, moving to Saudi Arabia, staying in Europe or joining the MLS, has not yet been made.


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