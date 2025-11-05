Getty Images
Leroy Sane heading back to the Bundesliga? Ex-Bayern Munich star 'open' to return to his old club as he targets 'nice story' at end of his career
Sane hints at emotional Schalke reunion
After leaving Bayern on a free transfer, the German international is now making his mark in Turkey with Galatasaray, but he has not ruled out a return to the Bundesliga in the future. The winger came through Schalke’s academy before joining Manchester City in 2016. He played a crucial role in Pep Guardiola's setup, helping them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup triumph, and two League Cup successes before making a move to Munich in 2020. While Sane left Germany after five years with the Bundesliga giants in July, he admitted he still feels a strong connection to Schalke, who are experiencing a resurgence after years of misery, sitting second in the second-tier after 11 matches.
- Getty
Return to Schalke not anytime soon
In an interview with Sky Sport, the 29-year-old spoke openly about the idea of returning to his boyhood club, calling it something that 'would be exciting.' Reflecting on his memories with his former club Bayern, he shared how he and teammate Leon Goretzka, who also came through Schalke, often talked about their time in Gelsenkirchen.
"I had a great time there. Playing in the arena was always a lot of fun – it was my first step in professional football," he said. "That's why I'm basically open to anything. That would be a nice story, of course. We'll see where my path leads me. If an opportunity arises at some point, I'd certainly be open to it.
"I was just talking to Leon Goretzka about it the other day. I'm really happy that things are going so well there. They've had a strong start and are right up there at the top. I hope it stays that way all season. The atmosphere is fantastic, you can feel it from the outside too. The team and the fans have a great rapport, and the fans have been incredibly loyal over the last few years. Seeing them march to every home game and fill the stadium – it's impressive. I hope they'll be back in the Bundesliga next season."
He added to Kicker: "I think that would be a great story, but I still have a little time. I’m just only turning 30!"
Sane came through Schalke’s academy and made his senior debut in 2014 before earning a move to Manchester City two years later. Back then, Schalke were competing in Europe. Since then, the club has been in decline, dropping down to the 2. Bundesliga.
Sane starting to find rhythm after slow Galatasaray start
The German winger also opened up about his move from Bayern to Galatasaray, saying he has settled in well after a slow start in Turkey.
Sane endured a rough start in Istanbul, struggling to find a consistent spot in the starting 11. He was an unused substitute in Galatasaray’s 1-0 Champions League win over Liverpool. Off the pitch, he made headlines during Oktoberfest after reportedly being provoked by a group of Bayern fans inside a crowded beer tent.
But the 29-year-old is starting to find his feet. "I had to settle in first. I had an adjustment period, so things didn't quite go as planned on the pitch at the beginning," the German admitted. "I had to get to know my teammates, and they had to get to know me, how to interact on the pitch, how to play together. That took a little while. But now, in the last few games, I'm very happy with my performances and how I've played. I want to carry this momentum forward and keep going."
- Getty Images
What's next for Leroy Sane?
Sane has found his rhythm after a slow start at Galatasaray and will be hoping to keep that momentum going as the club looks to extend its lead at the top. The winger has scored three goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances so far. Galatasaray currently sit first in the Super Lig with nine wins from 11 matches and are gearing up to face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Advertisement