'Play like these kind of big games every few days' - Leon Goretzka explains why he swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League

Following a prolonged summer holiday and an extensive period of reflection, veteran midfielder Leon Goretzka carefully evaluated his options before choosing his next destination. The 31-year-old admitted that finding the right sporting project took time after his long association with Bayern Munich came to an end. However, conversations with the coaching staff and the club's clear ambition quickly convinced him that Aston Villa was the perfect fit.

"It was a really good feeling to sign here," Goretzka told VillaTV. "It was a process to find out what I really want, and here I had from the first moment a really good feeling and now I'm really happy to be here."