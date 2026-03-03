LEGACY: From Berlin to Doha - how France learned resilience at the World Cup

The final whistle. In Berlin on July 9, 2006, it rings out like the death knell of Greek tragedy. It confirms the fall of a god, Zinedine Zidane, and the brutal end of a golden era. The image is frozen in time: a red card, an empty stare, a trophy brushed but never touched.
Sixteen years later, on December 18, 2022, in Doha, another final whistle sounds. This one concludes defeat, certainly, but heroic defeat, almost victorious in its panache. It doesn't seal an ending; rather it confirms the existence of a dynasty and the crowning of a new king, Kylian Mbappe, the author of an astonishing hat-trick.
Between these two World Cup finals, France lived through one of modern international football's most dramatic odysseys. A complete cycle of death and rebirth, from absolute shame to eternal glory. It's the story of a national team that, after hitting rock bottom, meticulously rebuilt its soul, purged its demons and forged a new identity that was more resilient and pragmatic. A legacy defined no longer by the brilliance of a solitary genius, but by the unshakeable strength of the collective.