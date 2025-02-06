Lecce president Sticchi Damiani had no intention of selling Patrick Dorgu to Man Utd in January but was given brutal ultimatum by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS that made it 'unrealistic' to reject 'historic deal' P. Dorgu Manchester United Transfers Premier League Lecce Serie A

Lecce were adamant about holding on to Patrick Dorgu but a Manchester United ultimatum made it "unrealistic" to reject the "historic deal."