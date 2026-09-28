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International retirement looms? Leandro Paredes breaks silence on Argentina future as Lionel Messi prepares for emotional farewell
Midfielder addresses Albiceleste future doubts
Paredes' international future with Argentina has come under the spotlight once again after the captain led Boca Juniors to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Racing Club in the Copa Argentina quarter-finals on Sunday night. The experienced midfielder remains excluded from the Albiceleste squad while serving a ten-match FIFA ban following altercations in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup final. That lengthy suspension has only intensified speculation that the 32-year-old's international career could be drawing to a close.
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Boca skipper confirms camp visit
Speaking to the media following the domestic cup triumph, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder stressed that he still considers himself an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's squad. Clarifying his commitment to the national team, Paredes said, as quoted by ESPN Argentina: "I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going. Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the team there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."
Legendary captain prepares final bow
The current international break marks an emotional chapter for Argentine football as Messi prepares to make his official farewell appearance for the national team. Paredes had cast doubt on his own international future roughly a month ago, mindful of the long ban still ahead of him. However, the Albiceleste's long-term direction has been reinforced by the federation offering Scaloni a two-year contract extension, complete with an option to stay on until 2030.
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Three home fixtures await Albiceleste
Argentina are scheduled to host Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium before facing Burkina Faso at El Monumental in their upcoming friendlies. The focal point of the window arrives when the 2022 world champions meet Benin in Buenos Aires for Messi's historic final bow in national colours. Without Paredes anchoring the midfield, Scaloni will look to test alternative combinations ahead of their next qualifying cycle under his extended tenure.
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